Davido’s N500m 350ct Diamond PendantIis King Of Luxury

Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, also know as Davido, has set social media in a buzz mode with the million dollar necklace he just added to his jewellery collection. Omo Baba Olowo procured a new necklace to celebrate the success of his Timeless album.

When you think you have seen it all when it comes to Davido’s luxury lifestyle, he gets back in the mix with a more astonishing piece. The baby in his jewellery box took a whole team of jewellery designers to present it. A critic described the pendant as king of all luxury. The rhetoric question is, “How can Davido wear a whole Bank’s capital on his neck?”

Describing the luxury jewellery on his social media handle, he wrote, “A timeless ‘hourglass’ design, crafted with meticulous detail and hand selected diamonds. A moving hourglass, enclosed with diamond dust.

“A 350ct diamond pendant, weighing 1.5kg. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail. This exquisite pendant features hand-picked diamonds, constructed with a 1 carat pear diamond above the pendant. 4 – 0.5ct pear diamonds in the centre.

A 30 pointer boarder for ‘30 Billion Gang’, as well as a 30 pointer boarder around the hourlgass. ‘30BG’ across the bespoke cuban chain. ‘30BG’ Baguette cut display. Designed in-house by our Local Kettle Brothers jewellery specialist team Cole, Emmanuel and Ethan, the “Timeless* pendant is a breathtaking masterpiece designed exclusively for Davido.

A true embodiment of Davido’s unique style, the “Timeless” pendant is a symbol of inspiration, creativity, and enduring beauty that will adorn the wearer for generations to come.