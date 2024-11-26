Davido’s Hypeman Acquires Another Mansion In US

Share

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, has acquired another luxurious mansion in the United States (US).

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Spesh celebrated his latest achievement, reflecting on life’s accomplishments.

His post includes photos offering a glimpse of the luxurious mansion, accompanied by a caption that read, “Count your blessings, don’t rush”.

Many close friends and followers have taken to their social media page to celebrate with him with congratulatory messages.

See photos below:

