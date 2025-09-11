American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has reached another historic milestone as his hit single, “Feel”, officially surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, solidifying his dominance in the global Afrobeats scene.

The track, which is one of the standout records from his acclaimed 2023 album Timeless, has continued to resonate with fans worldwide, contributing to Davido’s growing influence as one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

Since its release, “Feel” has not only become a fan favourite but also a cultural anthem, topping charts and enjoying massive rotation across clubs, playlists, and international airwaves.

“This achievement places Davido among the select few Afrobeats artists with multiple songs crossing the 100-million mark on streaming platforms.

The success of “Feel” further highlights Afrobeats’ unstoppable rise as a global genre and Davido’s consistency in delivering hits that connect audiences across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.