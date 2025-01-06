Davido’s Ex-Lawyer Reacts To Young Girl Claiming To Be Singer’s Daughter

Share

The former lawyer of Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Prince Ajudua, has reacted to a video of a young girl identified as Anu Adeleke claiming to be the singer’s daughter.

In a live update post on her Instagram page, the little girl revealed she is now 11 years old and doing well in school.

Reacting to the claims, Davido’s lawyer queried why the girl’s mother was still pushing the idea that the daughter belonged to Davido.

He revealed that they had done two DNA tests at two reputable clinics, and the results showed that Davido wasn’t the father of the child.

Prince wrote; “Which Davido please? After DNA tests at not one but TWO reputable clinics (one which Dr Deji insisted your family choose for peace of mind) years ago, you are still doing this.

“Why? I’m never moved to comment publicly but this is extremely unfair to both the Adeleke’s and the child. Please give it a rest. Once again, wish you and your family the best.”

Reactions trailing this post;

elena_nel21 said: “Even as a wizkid fan❤️, pls leave David d hell alone, wat is it now? y’all just looking 4 a way to bring that dude down, it’s neva a crime 2 b a rich kid,ahn ahn kilodé gan?”

nene_george remarked: “We the online family members were not informed about the DNA testing and the results. We wanna see it asap.”

stella_acs__ stated: “This mother has fed her child false hopes big false hopes oh”

hypemanguru wrote: “Just imagine the see finish… mother pushing her child to another man at all cost if dem nor dey bèàt una body nor dey sweet una.”

suenmzy alleged: “This baby fit be b- red abi wetin be him name own.”

