Davido’s Endorsement Fund Half Of His Music Videos – Asa Asika

Asa Asika Nigerian talent manager,

Davido Speaking in a recent interview on The Star Network Podcast, Asika, who cited Nigerian Afrobeat singer,

According to him, their deals with Martel, Infinix, and PlayStation have paid for some of the music videos, adding that the way they approach ambassadorial and endorsement deals is with a partnership mindset that has attracted other brands to Davido.

“I can’t remember the last time I paid 100% for a music video for Davido. I always have a brand that’s willing to pay for at least half the video”.

Davido is one of Nigeria's most endorsed stars with several partnerships with global brands. Davido's influence has led his manager to describe him as the most influential person in Nigeria because of how his lifestyle massively impacts culture. "I think Davido is the most influential person in Nigeria. I have seen this firsthand". Asika explained that Davido's commitment to this partnership and how he seamlessly fuses it with his brand has created a standard for how brands should use talent. On how he has managed to guide these partnerships to align with Davido's career, Asika shared that it's always better to adopt the long game rather than focusing on the immediate monetary gains brands can offer.