Davido’s Cyclist Fan Arrives Lagos, Treats To Heroic Welcome

Finally, the diehard fan of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Emmanuel Myam who embarked on a bicycle trip from Benue State to meet the superstar in Lagos has arrived at his destination 16 days into the journey.

It would be recalled that Davido had ordered the fan who announced his intention to visit him at his Lagos home to “turn around” that he was not in town and presently out of the country but when the fan insisted on continuing his journey, he asked him to send his account number for a token and also pledged to meet him when he returns.

However, the cyclist refused to send his account number and promise to patiently await the singer’s arrival.

In a new update, Emmanuel Myam, also known as Emmi Wuks arrived in Lagos on Friday, August 18, 2023, amid a thunderous welcome by the Tiv community in the state.

The news of his arrival was announced on the Facebook page of Olikita Ekani, who was a former media aide to the immediate past Governor of Benue State, on Friday evening.

He wrote, “Emmi Wuks, fast-rising celebrity, bicycle rider, and ardent supporter of Nigerian music superstar, Davido has finally arrived in Lagos.

“He was welcomed by Mdzough U Tiv Lagos State members and Benue Chubby Queen Miss Kpadoo Upev.

“Congratulations and best wishes to him!”