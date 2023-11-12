Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Shares Cryptic Message

The first baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Sophia Momodu has taken to his social media page to share a cryptic message as she urges people to ensure that they’re not only happy on social media but also in real life.

Taking to her page, Sophia highlighted the fact that people tend to hide their unhappiness on social media through their false lifestyles.

READ ALSO:

She also noted that the show off on social media doesn’t matter and they should ensure they are truly happy in real life.

She wrote: “ALL THIS SOCIAL MEDIA Stuff ..DONT MATTER. MAKE SURE U HAPPY IN REAL LIFE! “