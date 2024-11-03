Davido’s Awuke Sets New Record, Earns Highest Spotify Streams

Share

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has sets a new Spotify record with his latest release, Awuke, featuring YG Marley.

Davido achieved the new feat after achieving an impressive 1.217 million streams within 24 hours.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that this achievement marks the highest single-day streaming count for any African artist on the platform.

Davido’s “Awuke” has quickly gained traction globally, highlighting Davido’s ever-expanding influence and the growing reach of Afrobeats.

Following the development, fans and industry insiders alike have celebrated the song’s success, noting its infectious rhythm and Davido’s seamless collaboration with YG Marley.

Video also captured Davido’s joyous reaction to the song’s performance on streaming platforms after it displaced Wizkid’s Piece of My Heart on Apple Music Naija.

