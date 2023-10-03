Davido’s Alleged Babymama, Anita Brown Apologises To Chioma

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido’s alleged baby mama, Anita Brown has bowed to pressure as she finally apologized to Chioma.

Anita Brown took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and her protruding baby bump in the hospital undergoing an ultrasound to know the health of her baby.

Sharing the photo, Anita Brown captioned it with a statement that says; my special baby.

However, some social media users exposed her after digging out a similar photo on the internet, stating she downloaded it from the internet.

In a new post on her Instagram page, Anita Brown apologized for speaking poorly about Chioma and her late son Ifeanyi in an Instagram post some months ago.

She also stated that she is going through traumatic and tragic moments in her life and that she is more concerned about all the pains and the current circumstances in her life and would desire to be remembered for love and light.

Brown issued an apology after alleging that Davido had gotten her pregnant and was not accepting responsibility for the child.

She also shared screenshots of texts she said she and Davido exchanged.