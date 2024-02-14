Davido’s Aide Punches Fan Trying To Take Photo With Singer

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido’s aide has reportedly punched a fan for attempting to take a photo with the DMW boss

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen as the music star was spotted strolling with his entourage when the fan bumped into them to take a picture with him.

The excited fan was seen shouting Davido’s name while trying to get him to appear in a video he was filming on his phone.

After being pushed away the first time, he persisted and tried to approach Davido more closely the second time but was knocked out of the frame with a hard punch.