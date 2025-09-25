Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has achieved another impressive milestone as his latest project, ‘5ive’ crossed 300 million streams on Spotify within just five months of release.

The album, which dropped on April 18, 2025, under Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, has quickly become one of the year’s biggest Afrobeats releases.

With this feat, ‘5ive’ becomes Davido’s third album to surpass the 300 million mark on Spotify, joining the ranks of his critically acclaimed projects ‘Timeless’ and ‘A Good Time’.

The 17-track body of work has received massive airplay globally, further solidifying Davido’s dominance as one of the most-streamed African artists in the world.

Davido’s continued streaming success reflects the growing global influence of Afrobeats and his role as one of the genre’s leading pioneers.