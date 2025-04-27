Davido’s ‘5ive’ Debuts In 7th Place On UK Album Chart

Share

Davido’s fifth album ‘5ive’ has earned the singer a ‘Career Best’ title on the Official Albums Chart in the UK.

‘5ive’ was released on April 18.

In the 17-track album, Davido features Jamaican singers 450 and Shensea, South African artiste Musa Keys, American musicians Chris Brown and Becky G, and French singers Tayc and Dadju.

Victony, Odumodublvck, Chike and Omah Lay are the Nigerian singers enlisted in the project.

In a publication on Friday, the music chart, which highlights the UK’s Top 100 albums of the week, celebrated Davido for clinching ‘Career Best’ with his latest album.

‘5ive’ also debuted at no. 7 from April 25 to May 1, 2025, on the music chart.

“It’s a career-best for Davido with his fifth studio collection 5ive today (7). The Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer, born David Adedeji Adeleke, previously saw Albums Chart success with 2020’s A Better Time (88) and 2023’s Timeless (10),” it reads.

Songs on the album include ‘5ive’, ‘Anything’, Be There Still’, ‘CFMF’, ’10 Kilo’, ‘Offa Me’, ‘Don’t Know’, ‘R&B’, and ‘Awuke’.

Others are ‘Holy Water’, ‘Nuttin Dey’, ‘Titanium’, ‘Lately’, ‘Tek’, ‘Funds’, ‘Lover Boy’s and ‘With You’.

Born David Adeleke, Davido rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Dami Duro,’ the second single from his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

Since his debut album, he has delivered three other projects, including ‘A Good Time’ (2019), ‘A Better Time‘ (2020), and ‘Timeless’ (2023).

