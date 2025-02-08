Davido, Wizkid played key roles in my rise to fame –Odumodublvck

Share

Rapper Odumodublvck has revealed in an interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, the significant roles Davido and Wizkid played in his rise to stardom.

According to Odumodublvck, Wizkid was the first major Nigerian artist to share his music, posting his song “Picanto” and later “Declan Rice”, which became an instant hit.

Wizkid’s endorsement drove mass attention to Odumodublvck’s music, propelling him from relative obscurity to fame.

“In Nigeria, Wizkid was the first major artist to post my music. He posted Picanto…Then after I dropped ‘Declan Rice’, he posted the song and there’s also a video of him vibing to the song”, he said.

Odumodublvck also expressed his gratitude to Davido, who chose to help him when he didn’t have to.

The rapper praised Davido’s kindness and generosity, stating that he will always appreciate his support.

“David (Davido) is someone who helped me when he didn’t need to. So, there’s no way I will say anything bad about him even if I have the chance to,” he said.

