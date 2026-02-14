Davido Withdraws Custody Case with Sophia Momodu Over Daughter

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, songwriter, and record producer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has discontinued the ongoing custody case between him and his estranged lover, Sophia Momodu involving the daughter they had together, Imade Adeleke.

In a X post on Friday, he clarified that he never sought sole custody of his daughter, contrary to speculations in the media.

According to Davido, his request was strictly for joint custody.

“I never asked for full custody, I asked for joint custody. Nobody won, nobody lost but Imade, so I don’t know why some people are celebrating. There’s nothing to celebrate,” he wrote.

Davido further disclosed that he opted to withdraw from the case after what he described as an unacceptable turn during courtroom exchanges.

He alleged that references were made to his late son, Ifeanyi which according to him was distressing.

“I’ve decided to drop the case because … until she brought out her last card! MY DECEASED SON! THAT’S A NO NO! Lowest blow!” he noted.

He added that his actions were driven by love and responsibility toward his daughter, saying that his efforts would not go unnoticed in the future.

“My daughter will grow up knowing I fought for her … let’s move on. One love!” he wrote.

Also, Davido queried the opposing legal team, alleging unprofessional conduct during the proceedings.

“I disgraced you in the courtroom … I was teaching you your work … and then went on to mention my son. Like I said in the courtroom, I pray you never go through what me and my wife have gone through ever,” he wrote.