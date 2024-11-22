New Telegraph

November 22, 2024
Davido Warns Black Americans Against Relocating To Africa

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has warned black Americans who plan on relocating back to Africa should abort such a decision.

Speaking in an interview on ‘The Big Homies House’ podcast, the “OBO” crooner expressed scepticism about the trend, citing the current challenges facing the continent, particularly in his home country, Nigeria.

During the interview, the show host questioned Davido on his view about black Americans seeking to return to the motherland.

In response, Davido said, “Leave America and go where?”

He stressed the economic difficulties and systemic issues affecting African countries.

Speaking from experience as someone raised in Nigeria after being born in Atlanta, Georgia, the singer added, “It’s not cool back home…The economy now is in shambles.”

