Davido Video: Artiste Have Right To Deploy Dance In Religious Setting – Soyinka

...says no apology is required, none should be offered

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has reacted to the severe criticisms and attack on famous singer, songwriter, and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over a clip of the music video of ‘Jaye Lo’, a new single by his signee, Logos Olori.

Recall that Davido had come under severe criticism after sharing the controversial video clip recently on his Twitter account. The video captured people praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

Some prominent Nigerian Muslims including a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, Senator Shehu Sani, and actor, Ali Nuhi, had called on Davido to take down the video and apologise to Muslims for “disrespecting” their religion.

However, the singer eventually bowed to the demands after 48 hours and deleted the video.

Soyinka in a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to New Telegraph, condemned the attacks, stressing that “No apology is required, None should be offered.”

He noted that although he had not seen the Davido clip and would greatly appreciate it if someone would make it available so they all can debate, objectively, the merits and demerits of positions taken over this recent product of the musician, “there are however certain principles, histories, rights, and responsibilities of artistic creativity that should not be smothered under emotional manipulation.”

The statement titled ‘THE DAVIDO VIDEO reads in part:

“One unavoidably recalls, for instance, scenes from Whoopi Goldberg’s SISTER ACT, followed by a sequel SISTER ACT II: BACK IN THE HABIT. I understand that yet another version, SISTER ACT: The MUSICAL, is under preparation – such appears to be the popularity of the genre. To the best of my recollection, there has been hardly a murmur of offense being taken, not even at the scenes of nuns in their full regalia dancing through the aisles of the chapel and other sacred precincts of the monastery. Centuries of artistic production of this nature, in all disciplines the world over, can be viewed daily at the drop of a coin, even without digging into musty archives.

“Let us learn to distinguish practitioners from their objects of devotion. The former are deserving of respect and understanding, BUT this must be mutual among all believers and non-believers. What we witness these days however is a galloping fever of over-sensitivity over frankly trivial aspects of social co-existence. I use the word “contrived” deliberately because I have become convinced that such splurges of “offence has taken” are meant to distract us from where the real offence has been, or is being committed often as a routine pattern of overweening entitlement against others. Such encroachments include freedom of belief, association, worship, and even the sanctity of life in pursuit of, or repudiation of, existing structures of belief.

“I refer, for the avoidance of doubt, to distractions from the abuse of power as exercised in the virtual proscription of traditional worship – the notorious case of ISESE in Ilorin for instance. There are others, hundreds of others, far too weighty to evoke in relation to this mere piffle of religious sentimentality.

“The following should not be needed, but we appear to inhabit a nation space where memory deficiency has become an accreditation badge of competence in national affairs.”

He recalled his intervention, several years ago, in an attempt to pillory former Governor of Kaduna State, El Rufai over some comment he had made that was considered derogatory to followers of Christianity.

“I forget the reference now but I do distinctly recall another of a bank manager who, at Easter tide, referred to the risen Christ as a metaphor for the risen dough in the bakeries of Oshodi. Something along those lines. Under obvious pressure, he apologized, and I rebuked him for the gesture. There was nothing to apologize about, and that applied equally to El Rufai’s comments at the time. It should come as no surprise that I equally absolutely disagree with Shehu Sani if indeed, as reported, he has demanded an apology from Davido on behalf of the Muslim community.

“No apology is required, None should be offered. Let us stop battening down our heads in the mush of contrived contrition – we know where contrition, apology, and restitution remain clamorous in the cause of closure and above all – justice. Such apologies have not been forthcoming. In their place, we have the ascendancy of petulant censorship in the dance and music departments. Just where will it end?”

The globally renowned scholar, dramatist, and human rights activist noted further that most forms of worship – from Hare Krishna to Hinduism and lesser-known religions – seek transcendental experience through the medium of dance.

“It goes beyond mere elation or euphoria and involves the surrender of the ego to the mystical and sublime – through dance. The secularisation of that medium stretches across religions, and offers the artists a means of invoking a sense of spiritual community, through a common act of self-surrender.

“As already admitted, I have not seen the clip, but I insist on the right of the artiste to deploy dance in a religious setting as a fundamental given. Such deployment is universal heritage, most especially applicable in the case of Islam where a plot of land, even without the physical structure, can be turned, in the twinkling of an eye, into a sacral space for believers to gather and worship in between mundane pursuits.

“Dancing in front of a mosque cannot therefore, on its own, be read as an act of provocation or offence but as an affirmation of the unified sensibility of the spiritual in humans. Let us learn to read it that way. Those who persist in taking offence to bed and serving it up as breakfast should exercise their right of boycotting Davido’s products – no one quarrels with that right. However, it is not a cause for negative and incitive excitation. The greater responsibility is to face squarely the root issues of religion in the nation. That root issue is starkly stated thus: the sectarian appropriation of the power of life and death across a community of believers, other believers, and even non-believers alike, be it for real, imagined, or deliberately contrived offence. It was not Davido’s music that lynched Deborah Yakubu and continues to frustrate the cause of justice. Nor has it contributed to the arbitrary detention of religious dissenters – call them atheists or whatever – such as Mubarak Bala, now languishing in prison for his 38th month. These are the provocations where every citizen should exercise the capacity for revulsion.

“They are the issues deserving of, indeed exercise primary claim on a nation’s capacity for righteous indignation. All else is secondary. Distractive piffle!”