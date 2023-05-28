New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Davido Vibes As Upcoming Artist Impressed Him At Event

Nigerian singer, Kinq Brizy, recently had an extraordinary opportunity to showcase his talent in front of superstar singer, Davido, and he was impressed by his outstanding performance.

The encounter took place at an event organized by ALAT, a digital bank, themed “Sounds of ALAT,” with Davido serving as their brand ambassador.

In a viral video, Brizy could be seen full of excitement as he took to the stage and seized the moment to perform showcasing his skills by singing a remixed version of ALAT’s jingle, which captured the 30BG singer’s attention.

The video also captured the moment Davido was enjoying the performance nodding his head to lyrics as Brizy was singing, as well as other guests in attendance including members of the DMW crew could also be seen enjoying the moment.

However, the crowd couldn’t resist joining in, adding their voices to the performance, the atmosphere was electric, and as the performance reached its climax, loud cheers filled the air.

At the end of Brizy’s performance, Davido applauded the young artiste which clearly indicates that the Afrobeats singer was impressed by his talent.

Watch the video below:

