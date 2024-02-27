Davido Urges Kanye West To Collaborate With Puma

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has urged American rapper, Kanye West to join him at Puma following his public criticism of Adidas on social media.

New Telegraph reports that Kanye West had called out Adidas for selling a Yeezy design without his approval and exploiting his loyal fan base despite terminating its collaboration with him in 2022 over a string of antisemitic remarks.

Taking to his Instagram page in a shared video on Monday, Kanye West said, “Not only are they (Adidas) putting out fake colourways that are non-approved, “They’re suing me for $250 million and they’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it,”

Following West’s outburst, Davido, who is a global ambassador of Puma, urged him to consider collaborating with Puma.

Davido wrote via his Instagram page, “Come to @puma Ye @kanyewest,”