Davido Under Fire Over Remark On Nigerian Economy

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has come under heavy criticism after he advised black Americans against relocating to Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido while featuring on The Big Homies House podcast urged the black Americans, particularly Nigerians not to return home, due to the country’s economic crisis.

The singer made this known following speculations that some black Americans were considering leaving the United States (US) following the electoral victory of Donald Trump.

According to reports, Africans in America are concerned about potential policies of Trump that may not favour them.

Addressing the speculation, Davido said, “It is not cool back home. The economy is in shambles”.

Following his comment, many political gladiators have asked the singer to immediately retract his statement.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe in a post on his official Facebook page advised the singer to retract his comment with immediate effect.

Igbokwe said, “My In-law Davido has made me sad by telling the world in America that Nigeria’s economy is in shambles.

“This is very sad. I will advise him to retract the statement asap. Nigeria made Davido. QED!!!”

Similarly, Bashir Ahmed, a former aide to Nigerian former President, Mohammadu Buhari said the remark was disappointing.

In a post on his official X handle, Bashir said, “Selling out your country from foreign soil is so disappointing and unpatriotic. Public figures like Davido should know that.

“They should act and be seen as good ambassadors for Nigeria wherever they find themselves. @NOA_Nigeria”!

A political analyst, Reno Omokri has reacted to Davido’s recent comment on Nigeria’s economy, urging the singer to retract his statement.

Reno Omokri said: “Is Nigeria’s ‘Economy In Shambles’ As Singer, Davido, Claimed?

“I beg to disagree with singer Davido that Nigeria’s ‘economy is in shambles’. If our economy is in shambles, how was it possible for Wizkid’s album, Morayo, to record 12.12 million streams on its inaugural day of release on Spotify Nigeria, which made the album the biggest-selling album on a streaming platform in Nigeria’s history for the first day.

“Please fact-check me: Streaming music is purchased with disposable income. People do not have disposable income in an economy in shambles, not to mention breaking streaming records, especially on Spotify, where the average streaming cost is $10.99 monthly.

“How many singers have broken streaming records in Venezuela or Argentina? Those are economies that could be said to be in shambles, not Nigeria.

“Perhaps if Davido had built a track record of showing more commitment to Nigeria, he, like Wizkid, would have broken streaming records on Spotify Nigeria.

“I urge Davido to learn from Rihanna, who never talks down on her country and instead uses her celebrity to promote Barbados and project her positively to the world.

“Which is why Rihanna was named a national hero and cultural ambassador for Barbados in 2018.

“David Adeleke displayed ignorance and a lack of patriotism with that statement. It is rather disappointing for a young man whose uncle is a governor and should, therefore, know better.

“Even worse, he said that to a foreign audience in a foreign country. Davido may have US citizenship, but that does not mean he should de-market Nigeria.

“And it may be that his personal experience in Osun State has made Davido take such a position.

“After all, Osun State, under the dancing Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was one of the last states to increase their minimum wage to match up with the Federal Government’s new minimum wage, despite receiving 65% more federal allocation under the Tinubu government.

“If that is the case, then Davido may want to specify that Osun’s local economy is in shambles, not Nigeria’s.”

