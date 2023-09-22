Davido, Ubi Franklin, Iyabo Ojo, Others Join Walk for Mohbad in Lagos

Top entertainers, socialites and media personalities including Davido, Iyabo Ojo, Laural Ikeji, Special Adviser to the state Governor on Tourism, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Falz, BharyJay, Sosoboreken, Do2dtun,

Ubi Franklin, Toke Makinwa, Zlatan amongst others is some of the entertainers that joined a peaceful walk/ candle night procession for the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, Aloba better known as Mohbad (Imole) in Lagos yesterday.

The procession which started at exactly 5pm at the Lekki Phase 1 gate, saw over a thousand fans pay their last respect to the late singer walking all the way to Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island where a peace concert was held.

Demanding for justice, fans are calling on the right authorities for thorough investigation into the death of the 27-year-old superstar who some claimed died mysteriously, citing the several times he was allegedly bullied by former label mates and acclaimed Sam Larry.

They carried several placards with inscriptions that includes; ‘Justice for Mohbad!! Oga Police, fish out everyone involved !! Record.