Davido, Tunde Ednut, P-Square To Sponsor Mr Ibu Medical Bills

Following the viral video of famous Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, soliciting public assistance, and prayers, for him to undergo treatment due to his health issue, ace Nigerian artists, Davido and P-Square, as well as Tunde Ednut have vowed to sort out the medical bills of Mr Ibu.

After the video surfaced on social media, a few online critics such as Reno Omokri as well as VeryDarkMan who termed the video as “Embarrassing” had urged his six hundred-plus followers to contribute at least one thousand naira for Mr Ibu’s treatment.

However, in a new update, it has been reported that Davido, P-Square and Tunde Ednut have pledged to sponsor the medical bills of Mr Ibu’s surgery.

This information was shared by a Facebook blogger with the handle, Kelly Hassino on his page about its new development.

The post reads; “Good news, Tunde Ednut, P Square and Davido have told Mr Ibu to remove the public appeal as they’ll sponsor him to the best hospital in the world!

“I hope he gets well soon and they don’t have to amputate his legs. Just as he said “If they cut my legs, where I go walker go” where him go walker go!

I hope our male actors learn to live healthier and understand that Big Stomach is not a flex nor does it make you look funny, it actually makes you look funny .

“I was talking with an MC the other time and I told him the need to work to lose some weight, especially in my stomach and he gave me an example of an instance that shut me up! “He said if we both go to some big office in Abuja right, with my flat stomach and his big stomach, who do I think they’ll attend to first between us” he said big stomach is VIP status! “And there’s something about Davido! Always turning up when it matters.. great guy!”