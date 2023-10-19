Davido, Tunde Ednut, P-Square To Sponsor Mr Ibu Medical Bills

Following the viral video of famous Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, soliciting public assistance, and prayers, for him to undergo treatment due to his health issue, ace Nigerian artists, Davido and P-Square, as well as Tunde Ednut have vowed to sort out the medical bills of Mr Ibu.
After the video surfaced on social media, a few online critics such as Reno Omokri as well as VeryDarkMan who termed the video as “Embarrassing” had urged his six hundred-plus followers to contribute at least one thousand naira for Mr Ibu’s treatment.
However, in a new update, it has been reported that Davido, P-Square and Tunde Ednut have pledged to sponsor the medical bills of Mr Ibu’s surgery.
READ ALSO:
- Davido Shades Tacha After Showing Support For Phyna.
- Davido Replies Phyna, Says I Don’t Know Who You Are.
- P-Square Reveals Why They Gave Up On Their Football Career.
This information was shared by a Facebook blogger with the handle, Kelly Hassino on his page about its new development.
The post reads; “Good news, Tunde Ednut, P Square and Davido have told Mr Ibu to remove the public appeal as they’ll sponsor him to the best hospital in the world!