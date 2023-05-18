Davido To Release Joint Album With Chris Brown

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has said he and his American colleague, Chris Brown have a joint album in the works.

Davido who had previously worked with Chris Brown on ‘Blow My Mind’ in 2019 claims he likes working with Chris Brown because he always comes for video shoots and goes on tours with collaborators.

The Afrobeats star claims they already recorded ten songs for their joint project.

The 30 Billion Gang head honcho disclosed this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Bootleg Kev podcast.

Featuring Davido as the guest, the DMW boss disclosed that he and the American superstar, Chris Brown already got 10 songs people haven't heard.

“If I were to do a collab project or collab album with anyone from the States, it will definitely be Chris,” Davido said.

“I and Chris got like 10 songs people haven’t heard. We’ve definitely talked about doing an album.”

The singer said he is also looking forward to working with American R&B crooner, SZA, and reggaeton artist, Bad Bunny.