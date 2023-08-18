Davido To Perform At PFA Awards 2023 in UK

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido, will perform at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards night in Manchester, UK. The PFA is the union for all current and former footballers and scholars in the Premier League, the FA Women’s Super League and the English Football Leagues.

The association helps the football community to understand their chosen profession. It also organises an annual awards ceremony to honour players and coaches. During the week, Davido, 30, took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news in anticipation of this year’s award ceremony.

“Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August! Let’s have an unforgettable night!” he wrote. Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August ! Let’s have an unforgettable night! The PFA also reacted to Davido’s post by sharing a congratulatory emoji on its X page.

In a recent blog post, PFA announced that the 50th awards ceremony will hold on August 29th at the Lowry Theatre. It added that this year’s award list includes ‘Save of the Year’, ‘Player of the Year’, ‘Championship Player of the Year’, ‘League One Player of the Year’, and ‘League Two Player of the Year’. Some categories include ‘Goal of the Year,’ ‘Young Player of the Year,’ ‘Players’ Player of the Year, and other merit awards.