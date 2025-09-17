Davido To Make Coachella Debut Next Year

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced his plans to make his debut at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival next year, 2026.

Davido’s announcement is coming days after the organisers unveiled the line-up ahead of the festival, and Davido was the only Nigerian artiste to make the cut.

Davido has said he will take the stage on April 11 and 18, 2026, bringing his unique Afrobeats sound to the iconic California venue, Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California. However, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are the headliners of the 2026 Coachella.

Young Thug, Major Lazer, Swae Lee, Teddy Swims, Giveon, and Central Cee are also included in the line-up.

New Telegraph reports that Nigerian musicians such as Seun Kuti, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tems, Wizkid and CKay have previously performed at Coachella.