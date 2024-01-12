Davido To Headline UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido is set to headline the UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert.

The event, according to the report will take place at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Also. there will be a Grammy weekend on the UnitedMasters music platform before the 66th Academy Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles.

The DMW boss will be the featured artist alongside DJ Uncle Waffles, a resident of South Africa, and Dominican rapper Tokischa.

It would be recalled that the 2023 concert drew over 2,500 attendees, including Future, Damson Idris, DJ Khaled, Jay Z and Beyonce, and Nas.