Davido To Headline Debut UK Festival At Crystal Palace Bowl

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has announced his inaugural festival, “Davido & Friends,” scheduled for London’s Crystal Palace Bowl on August 14, 2026.

According to the Davido Music World (DMW) boss, the event is part of the venue’s “Palace Bowl Presents” summer series.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the artist said, “For the first time, I present to you… Davido & Friends Festival.

“It’s going down at Crystal Palace Bowl on August 14th.”

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The festival’s schedule, which includes an as-yet-undisclosed list of performers, will be curated and headlined by Davido.

The event, which will take place from July 31 to August 16, 2026, is expected to have a lively atmosphere with aspects of community, fashion, and gastronomy.

The announcement comes after Davido’s popular 5IVE Tour, which promoted his fifth studio album, 5IVE, throughout Africa and Europe.

From October to December, the tour featured performances in several Nigerian towns as well as other foreign places, such as Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.