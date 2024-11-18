Davido To Donate N300m To Orphanages On Birthday

Share

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is set to mark his birthday on November 21st, 2024.

Davido disclosed this in a social media announcement announcing his plans to donate N300 million to support orphanages and organizations that focus on keeping young people away from drug abuse and addiction.

Davido, the son of a popular Nigerian billionaire, Adedeji Adeleke is known for his philanthropic efforts and chart-topping hits.

This initiative continues Davido’s tradition of using his birthday as a platform to give back to society.

It would be recalled that Davido has displayed similar acts of generosity in the past years.

His previous donations and outreach projects have earned him widespread admiration, showcasing his commitment to community upliftment and youth empowerment.

Davido noted that further details regarding the donation and involved organizations will be revealed soon.

The announcement has already sparked positive reactions from fans and supporters, praising the artist’s consistent charitable efforts.

This gesture aligns with the global efforts to combat drug abuse among youth, highlighting the importance of supporting vulnerable populations through meaningful contributions and partnerships.

