Davido To Donate N300m To Orphanages Across Nigeria

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced that he will be donating the sum of N300 million to orphanages across the country.

The 31-year-old DMW boss made this announcement in a post via his official X account on Tuesday, February 20.

According to Davido, he will be donating the funds to the orphanages as his yearly contribution to the nation.

READ ALSO:

Davido wrote, “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria… as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow.”

New Telegraph recalls that two years ago the 30BG superstar also donated a sum of N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria due to his philanthropic nature.