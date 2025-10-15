Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced that his 5ive Tour will return to Nigeria, with performances scheduled across several cities, including Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, the multiple award-winning singer said the Nigerian leg of the tour will kick off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on October 26, before moving to Yola, Adamawa, on October 29, Enugu on November 1, and rounding off with two shows on November 9 in Ibadan and December 25 in Lagos.

Expressing excitement about performing at home after his successful North American tour, Davido said the Nigerian edition was special to him.

“I’m blessed to perform all around the world, and everywhere I go, Nigeria goes with me. But this time, I’m bringing it home.”

Tickets for most venues start at 5,000 naira, with supporting artists Victony, ODUMODUBLVCK, and Morravey, following the tour’s successful North American leg that promoted his fifth album, 5IVE. The announcement highlights Davido’s return to his roots after global performances.