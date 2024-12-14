Davido Thrills Fans At Indian Wedding Ceremony

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Friday, delivered a thrilling performance at the grand wedding ceremony of Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani and his partner Sheetal Mazda in Udaipur, India.

The Timeless crooner captivated the audience with energetic renditions of his popular tracks, including, Unavailable, Feel, Awuke, and his latest single, Funds.

Clips from the performance shared on Davido’s Instagram showcased the vibrant atmosphere and his magnetic stage presence.

Earlier, viral reports claimed Davido was paid a staggering $10 million to perform at the wedding.

However, the singer playfully addressed the rumours in an Instagram story post, tagging the groom and humorously asking, “#AlkeshThavrani, where my balance?”

In a follow-up post, Davido hinted that he had been compensated but kept fans guessing with his lighthearted tone, leaving the actual payment amount a mystery.

The high-profile event and Davido’s electrifying performance have sparked online conversations thus solidifying his position as a global Afrobeats icon.

