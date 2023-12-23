Davido Teams up With the Cavemen, Angelique Kidjo in ‘NA Money’ Visual

Grammy nominated King of Afrobeats, Davido, extends his reign releasing new visuals for “Na Money” ( featuring The Cavemen Angelique Kidjo) his third hit single off the 2023 record breaking album “Timeless”.

Shot on location in Paris, the “Na Money” cinematic visuals opulently showcase Davido entertaining friends and family at a majestic chateau and features stand out performances by Nigerian rising duo The Cavemen and Grammy winning African icon, Angelique Kidjo.

Davido has continued to smash records and dominate the charts with genre leading achievements including: “Timeless” holding the prestigious title of being the biggest African album in Apple Music history, dominating Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 with a groundbreaking nine simultaneous African songs.

“Timeless” also reached an extraordinary #2 position on Apple Music’s US Albums chart, making it the highest-charting African album to date. Davido’s success in 2023 wasn’t limited exclusively to the charts, the multi-platinum artist recently announced extending his 2023 sold out “Timeless” tour into 2024 with a show taking place at The O2, London on Sunday, January 28, 2024.