Davido Takes Delivery Of ‘5ive’ Diamond Pendant

Saturday Telegraph recalls that his new album ‘5ive’ has dominated both local and international charts since its release on April 18, 2025.

The viral video captures Davido’s reaction as he unboxes his diamond pendant, putting on the diamond pendant, he exudes enthusiasm, showcasing his excitement.

According to reports, the diamond pendant, crafted by renowned jeweller Benny, is estimated to be worth $780,000.

Reactions trailing this post;

Sammy Kay remarked, “Davido na mumu with money normally if to sey he came from a poor family like Wizkid he would’ve gone broke because he is reckless in spending money and his fans dey support him because of giveaways 30 beggars”.

Gift Kay queried, “This one no go break ya neck?”.

Monica Esebelor remarked, ”Carrying load on your neck all in the name of pepper them”.

Joyful Man stated, “The boy no too get sense normally, 2027 e go enter street to go dance for Osun people make Dem vote em dancing hunkle den disappear”