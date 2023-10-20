Davido Surprises VeryDarkMan With Luxurious Apartment In Lagos

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan is super excited as famous Afrobeats singer, Davido surprises him with a luxurious apartment in Lagos.

VeryDarkMan who is overwhelmed by Davido’s gesture, shared the exciting news with his fans and supporters on his Instagram page, flaunting the interior of the apartment and showered accolades on the singer for his kind gesture.

According to him, Davido promised to make his life in Lagos enjoyable, the reason he got an expensive suite for him to stay in.

Sharing the video which is followed with a caption that reads, “Make una see the room wey OBO book for me.

“Davido says Black you go chill for Lagos. Don’t play”,

Watch the video below: