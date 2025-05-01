Davido Showers Chioma With Praises On Her 30th Birthday

Share

Renowned Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has surprised his wife, Chioma , with a brand new G-Wagon reportedly worth N450M on her birthday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the chef turned 30 years recently and her husband, Davido, celebrated her in style.

In celebration of her 30th birthday, Davido went all out to throw a party to mark her special day, which was held in Lagos, attended by close friends, family members, and celebrities from across the entertainment industry.

During the birthday celebration, one of the major highlights of the evening was the heartfelt tribute Davido gave to Chioma during his speech, he praised her for being a constant pillar of support in his life, emotionally and spiritually. He also described her as his strength and life.

Davido said affectionately; “What you do for me, you give me strength, life, wisdom. Like my brother said, na only you fit give me hmmmm…,”

However, the highlight of the moment was when the award-winning singer surprised Chioma with a brand new luxury G-Wagon, a moment that was met with loud applause and admiration.

Davido Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi. Davido, Chioma and their friends all made their way outside where the car was parked. The car was unveiled, drawing out whoops of celebration at the sight of the black sleek-looking G-Wagon. Videos and photos from the celebration have since gone viral, with fans and fellow celebrities sending their well-wishes to Chioma on her milestone birthday. Reaction trailing this posts; its_neneofficial said: “Davido is such an intentional man ” doings001_ remarked: “When money enter love is sweeter” shadyville08 remarked: “Levels Dey!! ” abbeyaimufua stated: “Lovely wife, mother and content lady .. we love you Chi ❤️❤️” ymc_collectionss remarked: “Oh Lord, please elevate my husband and I to be wealthy and highly prosperous. Congratulations to our dear wife, Chioma. Keep soaring higher.” debbycounty27 wrote: “You can love Davido and still love wizkid that’s what I call maturity, fellow Nigerians let’s celebrate them without hates because they’re making us proud both home and abroad happy birthday to 002 ❤️❤️❤️” Watch video below; https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJGPSKouYbW/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=65aebd30-7761-49b9-98cd-eb7f7cba11b0 https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJGMd3NuvgT/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b65472d6-0255-4151-8bf5-0300c26cf638

