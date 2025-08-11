Davido Supports My Dreams, Aspirations – Chioma

The wife of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, has applauded her husband’s support in actualising her dreams and aspirations.

Speaking in a recent interview with Noire TV, Chioma described Davido as caring and intentional about her personal growth, often asking her about her goals and desires beyond her current pursuits.

Chioma, despite all the challenges, hailed Davido’s encouragement and support as a constant source of motivation.

“David cares a lot about my dreams. I’ve faced a lot of challenges over time, but he would always ask me, ‘Chi, apart from all of this, what do you actually want to do?’

“Then we would have plans and have stuff coming out in the next few months. He really cares about my personal dreams,” she said.

The couple, who met in 2013 while studying together at Babcock University, have both had various ups and downs, including the loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022, but their bond remains strong even after three children together, including twins born in 2023.