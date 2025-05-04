Davido Speaks On Son’s Striking Resemblance With Late Ifeanyi

Share

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared his thoughts on the uncanny resemblance between his twin son and his late son, Ifeanyi.

Speaking in a conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the singer described the resemblance as “Scary.”

Reflecting on the devastating loss of Ifeanyi in 2022, Davido described the time as one of the most painful periods of his life.

He said, “That type of loss made you just be like, ‘I’m out’. I’m just going to chill, take care of my wife and take care of the family and get my head right” It would be recalled that due to the tragic demise of Ifeanyi in November 2022, Davido and Chioma withdrew from the public eye and privately got married. Almost a year later, in October 2023, they welcomed twin babies. READ ALSO: Davido Gifts Tiktoker $5000 For Covering His Hit Song ‘With You’.

Davido Accused Of Gifting Chioma Rented G-Wagon.

Davido Showers Chioma With Praises On Her 30th Birthday. Davido said, “And the boy looks just like my son that passed. It is scary. It’s like literally him. We’re like, ‘No, it’s him. He came back.” The Singer added, “To come back from that and be blessed with twins out of the gate… it just shows God is real.” According to him, the experience has transformed the way he relates to others, making him more compassionate, more humble, and more driven to spread positivity through both his music and everyday life.

Share