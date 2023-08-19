Davido Speaks On Retirement From Music (Video)

American-born Nigeria singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has opened up about his greatest fear as he vows to retire from the music industry before he turns sour.

The 30-year-old award-winning singer made the vow while speaking in a recent interview shared by famous Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut.

According to the DMW boss, his greatest fear in life is when his music career starts going down.

He, however, noted that he’s really scared of the moment in his career when things start to slow down and people no longer go crazy nor get excited whenever he gets on stage.

The “Unavailable” crooner reveals that everybody goes through a phase in their career when people no longer go wild for their music.

Speaking further, the 30BG said he never wants to get to that point in his career and he often jokes with friends that he will retire before he goes sour.

He said, “The only thing I’m really scared of is that moment maybe…when I get on stage, people cry, they go crazy.

“But it’s going to get to a point in my career where it’s going to start slowing down, everybody goes through it, so that’s what I’m really scared of, that point.

“I never want to get there. I always make a joke to my friends, I’m gonna retire before I turn sour.”

Watch the video below: