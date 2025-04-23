Davido Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has opened up about his relationship with the embattled Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Davido made this known in a recent interview, expressing solidarity with Hushpuppi, who is serving a jail term in the United States (US) and predicted he would soon be released.

During the interview, Davido asserted that the hardship in Nigeria was one of the factors that led people to engage in illegal businesses in an attempt to escape poverty.

According to him, he and Hushpuppi were friends, but he was unaware of his fraudulent dealings.

He said, “Hushpuppi is coming out soon. He lived life. To me, it is not worth it to be locked up. But let me not make excuses for them (fraudsters). Some people are happy to ball for five years and that is it.

“In Nigeria, there is a kind of hardship you would face, and you will be like, you know what? Let me ball for two year’s then I am good.

“People are like that. My prayers go out to him [Hushpuppi]. He was my friend. I just saw him around. I never really knew what he was doing. But he lived a good life.”

