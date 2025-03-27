Davido Speaks On Marriage To Chioma Rowland

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has shared an insight into his marriage with his lovely wife, Chioma Adeleke, revealing that marriage is different from cohabitation.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido disclosed that he and Chioma, whom he met during his university days, had been living together long before their wedding, which made their transition into married life relatively smooth.

Davido said; “My partner and I have been living together for a long time prior to getting married. I met her in my third year in college, and I was lucky enough for us to move in together early—about eight years before we got married.”

While acknowledging that marriage came naturally to them due to their long-term bond, Davido admitted that being married is still a different experience with its own set of challenges.

“The transition was smooth, but it’s different; getting married is no joke,” he added.

Speaking further , he praised Chioma for her understanding and unwavering support, particularly of his demanding music career.

“Throughout the time we were living together, I was touring and really on the road. She always understood what I did for work, and she knows I’m at my happiest when I work. She knows I love music as she loves being in the kitchen.”

