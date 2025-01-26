Davido Speaks On How His Father Made Him Feel Broke

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that his father was actually the person who made him feel broke.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Davido appeared at Amiri’s Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week 2025, held at Palais de Tokyo, alongside singer Omah Lay on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Davidpo made this remark in his latest interview in Paris when asked who has ever made him feel broke despite his wealth.

Interviewer: “In your life, have you ever met someone who made you feel broke?”

Davido replied: “Yeah, my dad.”

It would be recalled that Davido once disclosed in an interview that it took years for him to realize that his father was a very wealthy man.

Davido is one of Nigeria’s richest musicians.

