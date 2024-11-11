Davido Speaks On Diamond-Studded Teeth

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has opened up about his journey to getting diamond-studded teeth.
In a light-hearted conversation with media personality, Daddy Freeze at Pastor Tobi Adeboyega’s birthday party, Daddy Freeze revealed his desire to get diamond-studded teeth, similar to Davido’s.
Following the birthday celebration, Daddy Freeze inquired if undergoing a diamond-studded teeth procedure was painful, as he smiled alongside Davido for a camera snapshot.
In response, Davido said, “I cried like a baby“.
Daddy Freeze erupted into laughter, expressing keen interest in undergoing the procedure.
According to the reports, Davido’s diamond-studded teeth are estimated to cost approximately $500,000, equivalent to ₦834,762,217.
Watch the video below: