Davido Speaks On Collaboration With Omah Lay, ‘With You’

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that “With You”, his smash-hit collaboration with Omah Lay, almost didn’t make it onto his latest album, 5Ive.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News, the Unavailable crooner admitted that he seriously considered cutting the track from the project.

“It almost didn’t make the album… Every time I remember I almost took it off, my heart starts beating,” Davido confessed.

Positioned as the 17th and final track on 5Ive, With You went on to defy his doubts, becoming not only the album’s biggest hit but also one of the most successful Afrobeats songs of 2025.

“Shout out to Omah Lay. I am glad we were able to collaborate on a true African classic,” Davido added.

The song has also become a highlight of Davido’s ongoing 5 Alive Tour, drawing huge reactions whenever performed.

One standout moment came when he and Omah Lay delivered it live at his sold-out concert at the Scotia Bank Arena in Canada.

Beyond the track’s success, Davido has been celebrating other milestones. His 5 Alive tour has sold out 12 venues across North America, and he recently marked the achievement with his team after a show in Maryland, USA.

While touring, Davido paused to marry his long-term partner, Chioma Rowland, in a lavish Miami ceremony attended by prominent guests, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Bukola Saraki, and Governor Alex Otti.