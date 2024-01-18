Davido Sold Out 20,000 Capacity O2 Arena For Third Time

Famous Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido, has once again sold out London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena ahead of his upcoming show.

The O2 Arena management announced the latest development on its social media handle on Wednesday.

The Afrobeats star also confirmed the development via his Instagram page revealing that his headline event, ‘Davido Invasion’ (Timeless Edition), will take place at O2 Arena on January 28th, 2024, marking his third performance in London.

This would be the third time Davido has sold out the Arena. It would be recalled that he first sold out the venue in January 2019.

O2 Arena is one of the largest indoor arenas globally.

Meanwhile, the singer sold out the arena for the second time, in March 2022.