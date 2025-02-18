Share

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has publicly criticized the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Abba, over the ongoing political tensions in the state.

The crisis, involving a power struggle between Governor Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), escalated after sacked APC Local Government Chairmen attempted to reclaim their positions despite court rulings removing them from office.

Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke who doubles as Davido’s uncle, had earlier appealed to President Bola Tinubu to restrain his Minister, Gboyega Oyetola, from allegedly using security forces to reinstate the dismissed chairmen.

READ ALSO:

However, the situation turned violent on Monday, February 17, 2025, as gunfire erupted across several local government secretariats.

Taking to his X handle, Davido accused the Osun State Police Commissioner of failing to uphold the rule of law.

In a series of fiery posts, the singer warned the CP against alleged bias, writing in a mix of English and Pidgin:

“Mr Commissioner, respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us!! Make us all kuru mad!! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post you every day everywhere, Mr man!!! Try me, fucker.”

In another post, he wrote:

“Mr Umar Abba, Osun State Commissioner, you are a disgrace to your children!!! Game on, FUCKER!!!! All of us go mad together!! Werey!!! Mr Commissioner, we die here.”

Davido’s outburst led to mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the political crisis and the role of security agencies in Osun State.

Share

Please follow and like us: