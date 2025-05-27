New Telegraph

May 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Davido Slam Sarah…

Davido Slam Sarah Martins Over Comment About About His Venture

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke better known as Davido has slammed Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins over a comment about his venture, ‘The 5IVE Kitchen’.

New Telegraph reports that Sarah Martins stirred controversy over Davido’s venture, ‘The 5IVE Kitchen’, proposing Chioma’s name would’ve been a better fit.

According to Sarah Martins, Chioma’s culinary skills would have made a restaurant in her name a fitting tribute.

In response, Davido slammed Sarah martins via comment section, stating that the venture was a promotional campaign with FoodCourt app for his album “5IVE”, not a restaurant launch.

READ ALSO:

Furthermore, the ‘Feel’ crooner ordered Sarah Martins to remove Chioma’s picture from her post.

Davido wrote; , “U no get sense. no restaurant was opened that was a promotional campaign with @foodcourt_app for my album 5️⃣.. now take my wife’s picture off page”.

See post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Gov Inuwa Celebrates 6th Anniversary With Infrastructure Tour In Gombe
Read Next

Ubi Franklin Replies Those Criticizing His Meeting With President Tinubu
Share
Copy Link
×