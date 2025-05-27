Davido Slam Sarah Martins Over Comment About About His Venture

New Telegraph reports that Sarah Martins stirred controversy over Davido’s venture, ‘The 5IVE Kitchen’, proposing Chioma’s name would’ve been a better fit.

According to Sarah Martins, Chioma’s culinary skills would have made a restaurant in her name a fitting tribute.

In response, Davido slammed Sarah martins via comment section, stating that the venture was a promotional campaign with FoodCourt app for his album “5IVE”, not a restaurant launch.

Furthermore, the ‘Feel’ crooner ordered Sarah Martins to remove Chioma’s picture from her post.

Davido wrote; , “U no get sense. no restaurant was opened that was a promotional campaign with @foodcourt_app for my album 5️⃣.. now take my wife’s picture off page”.

