March 29, 2025
Davido Signs Boi Chase To DMW Record Label

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has signed a new artist, Boi Chase, to his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

This was contained in a post shared on the DMW official Instagram page on Friday, sharing a video of the celebratory dinner held to welcome Boi Chase into the recordable.

The record label captioned the clip with: “Congratulations @datsboichase. Welcome to @davido @thedmwhq”

Confirming the development, Davido also reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Welcome to greatness @datsboicahse”.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that other singers have been signed to DMW, which include Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Dremo, Yonda, DJ ECool, Idowest, Danagog, Deekay, B-Red, and May D, among others,s since it’s establishment in April 2016.

