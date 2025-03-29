Davido Signs Boi Chase To DMW Record Label

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has signed a new artist, Boi Chase, to his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).
This was contained in a post shared on the DMW official Instagram page on Friday, sharing a video of the celebratory dinner held to welcome Boi Chase into the recordable.
The record label captioned the clip with: “Congratulations @datsboichase. Welcome to @davido @thedmwhq”
Confirming the development, Davido also reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Welcome to greatness @datsboicahse”.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that other singers have been signed to DMW, which include Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Dremo, Yonda, DJ ECool, Idowest, Danagog, Deekay, B-Red, and May D, among others,s since it’s establishment in April 2016.