Davido Shares Diamond Pendant In Honour Of Late Son, Ifeanyi

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has made a diamond pendant in honour of his late son, Ifeanyi as a symbol of his everlasting remembrance.

Davido made the announcement a few days after he lost the Grammy Award.

It would be recalled that the singer lost his first son to the cold hands of death by drowning in a swimming pool in their home on October 31, 2022. A year after Ifeanyi’s passing, the DMW boss has now lavishly paid his tribute to his dear late on, Ifeanyi Adeleke. Taking to his Instagram story to post a photo of the pendant he crafted with Ifeanyi’s likeness, the DMW boss wrote: “LCND” which stands for “Legends Can Never Die.”

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this post are below; dezzyalma wrote: “The way Davido acts like he n Chioma’s kids r the only kids he has ” jennifer_diaries noted: “Looking at Chioma’s page and seeing she hasn’t posted since the boy’s last birthday on earth hurts as h*ll” matete4real said: “I can never forget how crazy I was that night, my BP went from low to over high, praying to check so many bloggers post to see it was fake news dem finally see it from Obi Cubana post dem it done on me that it was true then I became very sad and frustrated ” secretsinsideughelli penned: “Werey don lose em Grammy He’s now begging for potty posts & attention ” See post below: