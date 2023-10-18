Davido Shades Tacha After Showing Support For Phyna

Popular Afrobeats singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido has once again liked a tweet shading Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tacha on X page, a few minutes after she expressed her support for her colleague, Phyna.

The drama all started when Davido liked a tweet that was made against Phyna and her fans tagging them as “Useless”

However, Phyna took to her Twitter page to call out the singer while at the same time congratulating him on the delivery of his twins.

Responding to Phyna, Davido stated that it was simply a mistake and that he doesn’t know who she is.

This sparked mixed reactions from the reality star and her fans as she continued to rant over his statement.

Meanwhile, her colleague, Tacha reassured her that if Davido doesn’t know her, she and others know her.

Taking to her comment section, Tacha wrote, “I know you Phyna. We plenty wey know you,”

A Tweep decided to throw a shade recalling her tattoo of Davido was once on her chest.

The tweep known as Royzkingin wrote: “Tweeting this with a Davido tattoo between your breasts is funny to me ngl.”

Davido seemingly approved of the clapback and gave it a like.

