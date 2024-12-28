Share

Grammy-award nominated artist, David Adeleke, better known as Davido is set to acquire a 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido recently acquired a 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre, reportedly worth over $500,000, and a Tesla Cybertruck, reported to be worth $250,000.

Amid the new acquisition, an automobile dealer, MJ Autos took to his Instagram page to reveal Davido’s plans to acquire a Rolls-Royce Phantom, sharing screenshots of a conversation with the singer.

The screenshots show Davido responding to a post of the luxurious car on Instagram, stating his plans to purchase it and also specifying in the chat that he prefers the car in white.

The post reads,” Compete with baddest at your own risk oo. 30BG official car dealer. Davido your wahala too much”.

