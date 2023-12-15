Davido Set to Hold First Concert at New a York’s Iconic Madison Square Garden

Award-winning Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, is set to headline his first concert at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG). MSG, also simply known as The Garden, is a legendary sporting facility located in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The 20000-capacity multi-purpose indoor arena has different sections used for sports and entertainment activities including basketball, boxing, concerts, and wrestling.

The singer recently took to social media to announce the dates for the continuation of his ‘Timeless’ North America tour slated for 2024. On April 17, Davido will be taking centre stage at the iconic arena after which he will perform at Montreal’s Place Bell two days later. The singer will end the tour with an unforgettable finale at Orlando’s Additional Financial Arena on April 24. North America “Timeless Tour” continues!! I can’t wait to see you guys in April.

Speaking on his forthcoming performance, Davido said “It is a dream come true” to headline a concert at the iconic venue. “Seven years ago, I walked past Madison Square Garden and looked at it and said, ‘We gonna come back and shut this down,” the singer told Billboard. “So to be here now, able to play Madison Square Garden, in New York, one of the first cities and fans to embrace my music, at this iconic venue … it’s a dream come true.”

With the forthcoming performance, Davido will join fellow Nigerian heavyweights — Wizkid (November 2022) and Burna Boy (April 2022) — who have thrilled concertgoers at the legendary MSG. The ‘Assurance’ hitmaker re- leased ‘Timeless’, his fourth album, on March 31.